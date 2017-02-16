FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warrior Green slams Knicks owner over Oakley treatment
February 16, 2017 / 7:22 AM / 6 months ago

Warrior Green slams Knicks owner over Oakley treatment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 23, 2016; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Jon Leuer (30) during the first quarter at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green blasted New York Knicks owner James Dolan over his treatment of Charles Oakley, which resulted in the former player's temporary ban from Madison Square Garden.

Green made the comments on his "Dray Day Podcast", which emerged prior to Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings and referenced Dolan having Oakley forcibly removed from the Garden last week following a heated dispute between the pair.

"The man (Oakley) is a legend. Treat him as such," Green said. "First off. This is Charles Oakley. Why is he buying a ticket?

"If I'm not mistaken, Dolan owned that team when he (Oakley) was playing. It wasn't a problem when he was speaking out then," the outspoken Green added, likening the New York owner's behavior to a "slave-master mentality".

"It wasn't a problem when he was protecting their super stars then. So, if it wasn't a problem then, when he was doing it for y'all, why is it all of a sudden now when he's speaking out on something he don't like?"

Oakley, who played as a power forward with the Knicks from 1988-98, had his ban from the arena lifted after less than a week on Tuesday.

His reinstatement came one day after NBA commissioner Adam Silver met with Dolan and Oakley, with Michael Jordan joining by conference call.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

