Knicks boss maintains stand on Anthony, wishes 'success somewhere'

File photo: Nov 15, 2016; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks general manager Phil Jackson watches the first half between the Duke Blue Devils and the Kansas Jayhawks at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York Knicks President Phil Jackson said on Friday that All Star Carmelo Anthony should seek success with another team, reiterating a stance he has held about the veteran forward.

Jackson's latest statements came after he said Anthony "would be better off somewhere else" last month during a season-ending exit interview.

"I think I expressed what I felt. I can't express it any better," Jackson told reporters during the NBA combine.

"I thought it was well-said even if a lot of you didn't feel that way.

"We'd just like for him to have success somewhere (else). But the opportunity is narrowing."

Anthony, 32, would need to waive his no-trade clause in order to be dealt to another team.

The Knicks have missed the playoffs the last four seasons with their 10-time All Star Anthony.

"Hopefully we'll maybe be a playoff team next year," Jackson said. "It would be tough to consider us possible champions. We're not going to be there."