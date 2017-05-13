FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Knicks boss maintains stand on Anthony, wishes 'success somewhere'
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 13, 2017 / 5:06 AM / 3 months ago

Knicks boss maintains stand on Anthony, wishes 'success somewhere'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo: Nov 15, 2016; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks general manager Phil Jackson watches the first half between the Duke Blue Devils and the Kansas Jayhawks at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New York Knicks President Phil Jackson said on Friday that All Star Carmelo Anthony should seek success with another team, reiterating a stance he has held about the veteran forward.

Jackson's latest statements came after he said Anthony "would be better off somewhere else" last month during a season-ending exit interview.

"I think I expressed what I felt. I can't express it any better," Jackson told reporters during the NBA combine.

"I thought it was well-said even if a lot of you didn't feel that way.

"We'd just like for him to have success somewhere (else). But the opportunity is narrowing."

Anthony, 32, would need to waive his no-trade clause in order to be dealt to another team.

The Knicks have missed the playoffs the last four seasons with their 10-time All Star Anthony.

"Hopefully we'll maybe be a playoff team next year," Jackson said. "It would be tough to consider us possible champions. We're not going to be there."

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.