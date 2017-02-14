Tennis: Dolgopolov upsets Nishikori to win Argentina Open
BUENOS AIRES Unseeded Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov upset favorite Kei Nishikori 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Argentina Open on Sunday and lift his first title in five years.
(The Sports Xchange) - Charles Oakley's ban from Madison Square Garden lasted less than a week.
The New York Knicks legend was banned from the team's home games last Friday following his highly-publicized altercation with security, who forcibly removed him from the arena during last Wednesday's game.
Oakley was arrested and charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault and one misdemeanor count of trespassing.
On Tuesday, a Madison Square Garden source told ESPN the ban was lifted.
Oakley's reinstatement comes one day after NBA commissioner Adam Silver met with Knicks owner James Dolan and Oakley. Michael Jordan participated in the discussion via telephone.
"Both Mr. Oakley and Mr. Dolan were apologetic about the incident and subsequent comments, and their negative impact on the Knicks organization and the NBA," Silver said in a statement after the meeting.
Dolan said Oakley was ejected because he was being verbally abusive to security while sitting nearby Dolan. After Oakley's arrest, Dolan suggested Oakley might have an alcohol problem, which the former Knicks forward denied.
Oakley told the New York Post on Saturday following his release from jail that he was minding his own business when team security approached his seat.
Dolan fired Madison Square Garden security chief Frank Bendetto, who oversaw security for former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama for the Secret Service, after the incident.
American Ryan Harrison wept with relief after winning his first ATP World Tour title, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-1 6-4 in the final of the Memphis Open on Sunday.
(The Sports Xchange) - Indiana Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III won the Slam Dunk title over Phoenix Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. on Saturday night by leaping over teammate Paul George, the Pacers mascot and a Pacers dance team member for a reverse slam that merited a perfect 50 in the final round.