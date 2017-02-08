Feb 7, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Evan Turner (1) warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers swingman Evan Turner broke his right hand on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks and is out indefinitely.

Turner left the game midway through the third quarter and the Blazers later announced that he had broken the third metacarpal bone in his hand and will require surgery.

Portland went on to prevail over the Mavericks 114-113 on abuzzer-beater, but will miss Turner as they pursue a Western Conference playoff spot and are currently one game behind the eighth spot.

Turner, 28, signed a four-year, $70 million contract to join the team in the off-season. He was averaging 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists entering the night.

