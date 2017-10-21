FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NBA: Singer takes knee during performance of national anthem at Nets game
#Sports News
October 21, 2017 / 1:20 AM / in 4 days

NBA: Singer takes knee during performance of national anthem at Nets game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Singer Justine Skye dropped to a knee toward the end of her rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner prior to the Brooklyn Nets home opener against the Orlando Magic on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Singer Justine Skye arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Some NFL players have sat or taken a knee during renditions of the song the past two seasons to protest racial inequality in the United States but NBA players have stood in accordance with league rules.

The protests have raised the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump, who says the players are being disrespectful to the country and the military.

In an online post, the 22-year-old Brooklyn native said she was uneasy about singing the song to begin with and said she probably would not be asked to do so again.

“I had to take a knee for the opening game in my city and let my voice be heard,” Skye wrote in an Instagram post along with a video of the performance.

“We will not be silenced,” she said, adding an emoji of a clenched fist and the hashtag #blacklivesmatter.

Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
