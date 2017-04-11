Apr 9, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shows emotion after fouling out against the Atlanta Hawks in overtime at Philips Arena. The Hawks defeated the Cavaliers 126-125. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - LeBron James will sit out when the Cleveland Cavaliers face the visiting Toronto Raptors in their regular-season finale on Wednesday.

James reportedly has a strained calf muscle that caused him to miss Monday's overtime loss to the Miami Heat.

The All-Star forward will be on the sidelines despite the possibility that Cleveland could claim the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference for the playoffs. The Cavaliers are one game behind the Boston Celtics and own the tiebreaker after winning the season series 3-1.

But Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue made it clear earlier this week that getting everybody healthy for the postseason is more crucial than the significance of any single game.

All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving (knee) and center Tristan Thompson (thumb) also could be held out.

--

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook will sit out Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after notching his NBA-record 42nd triple-double of the season Sunday against the Denver Nuggets.

Westbrook, who hasn't missed a game this season, will be joined on the sidelines by Thunder teammates Taj Gibson, Andre Roberson and Doug McDermott, who are also out resting.

Oklahoma City (46-34) has already locked up the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference with two games remaining.

--

The Phoenix Suns are electing to hold out sharpshooting guard Devin Booker in their season finale against the host Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Booker is healthy but coach Earl Watson made the decision to rest him.

The decision by the Suns to hold out their best player comes with the franchise in line to post the second-worst record in the NBA. Phoenix is 1 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers -- who have two games remaining -- and will have better draft lottery positioning by staying behind Los Angeles.

--

For the second straight year, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has the most popular jersey in the NBA.

Curry, who has won the league's last two MVP awards, is joined by teammates Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson in the NBA's top-15 rankings of the best-selling jerseys this season.

Durant is ranked third behind only Curry and Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James while Thompson ranks 13th. Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook and the Cavaliers' Kyrie Irving round out the top five.

--

The Los Angeles Lakers recalled guard David Nwaba from the Los Angeles D-Fenders of the NBA Development League.

Nwaba, 24, has averaged 5.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in 18 games with the Lakers this season.