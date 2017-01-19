Torn Achilles may have ended Gay's season

Jan 18, 2017; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay (8) reacts after suffering an injury against the Indiana Pacers during the quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay is believed to have suffered a season-ending torn left Achilles on Wednesday, the team announced.

Gay went down in the third quarter of Sacramento’s 106-100 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Kings will perform an MRI on Gay on Thursday.

Team mates and trainers had to help Gay off the court after he tried to drive the baseline and fell to the floor, losing the ball.

Gay, 30, entered the night averaging 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Kings (16-25).

The veteran forward will be in the final year of a contract with the Kings that will pay him $14.3 million next season but has the option to opt out and become a free agent.