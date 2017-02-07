Heated exchange with Durant a tactic, says Green
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green downplayed his recent blow-up with team mate Kevin Durant and called the verbal exchange "a tactic" on Tuesday.
Sacramento Kings power forward DeMarcus Cousins is facing a suspension after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season on Monday against the Chicago Bulls.
Cousins tallied a pair of technical fouls during the 112-107 loss to the Bulls, boiling over the league limit.
By league rule, an accumulation of 16 technical fouls is an automatic one-game suspension.
Cousins received his first 'T' of the night when he pushed aside a Bulls assistant coach during a scrum at the end of the third quarter, then was ejected with a second remaining in the game after arguing that he was fouled on a shot attempt.
If the technicals are upheld by NBA review, Cousins will be banned from Sacramento’s game against Boston on Wednesday.
Cousins, who will be making his third All Star appearance later this month, finished the night with 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.
(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Beijing Olympics 100 meters hurdles champion Dawn Harper-Nelson has been banned for three months after she tested positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said on Tuesday.
TOKYO Tokyo prosecutors have questioned the president of the Japan Olympic Committee over controversial payments made to a Singaporean consulting firm during the bidding for the 2020 Summer Games, Kyodo News agency reported on Wednesday.