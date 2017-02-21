Divac says Kings traded Cousins after better offer

Feb 14, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins (15) moves the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Sacramento Kings general manager Vlade Divac said on Monday that the team moved quickly to trade All Star DeMarcus Cousins after receiving a better offer two days earlier.

Cousins learned shortly after Sunday's All Star Game that he had been shipped to New Orleans in a five-player blockbuster deal that left many scratching their heads at Sacramento's decision.

The combustible big man had an up-and-down relationship with Kings management but the franchise had vowed not to trade Cousins in recent days before changing course.

"When I realized this was going to be the best offer now moving forward I had to pull the trigger," Divac said. "Most likely we would get less (if we waited), because I had a better deal two days ago."

Divac declined to go into detail about other potential trade scenarios, but there were reports that the Kings also discussed potential deals with multiple teams including the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.

Cousins, 26, is averaging 27.8 points and 10.6 rebounds but comes with baggage and leads the NBA with 17 technical fouls.

"We want to have a different culture in the future and try to win games," Divac said. "Unfortunately, (this) was a thing we had to do."