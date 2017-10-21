Sacramento Kings hire full-time female coach

(The Sports Xchange) - Jenny Boucek became the second current full-time female coach in the NBA on Friday, when the Sacramento Kings hired the former WNBA coach as assistant coach for player development.

FILE PHOTO: Jenny Boucek gestures to her players during the second half of their WNBA All-Star Game against the Eastern Conference in Washington July 15, 2007. REUTERS/Joe Giza

Boucek, 43, joins San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon as the lone full-time female assistant coaches.

Boucek will be on the bench Friday night alongside coach Dave Joerger and the rest of the staff when the Kings visit the Dallas Mavericks.

“Over the years, I’ve crossed paths with Dave several times,” Boucek told espn.com.

“I feel like we have a lot in common because we got into coaching in the pros at young ages. We stayed in touch and supported each other. I spent some time observing with their staff here a couple of times, and it evolved into this.”

Boucek was most recently the head coach for the WNBA’s Seattle Storm and was fired in August with eight games remaining in the 2017 season. She had a 36-58 record in parts of three seasons with the Storm.

Boucek spent 2 1/2 seasons as coach of the WNBA Sacramento Monarchs from 2007-09, compiling a 40-41 record.

Having a female assistant isn’t a new thing with the Kings. Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman was on the coaching staff the past two seasons.