Parker injured as Spurs level series with Rockets

May 3, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker (9) is helped off the court after being injured against the Houston Rockets during the second half in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The San Antonio Spurs suffered a major injury blow with Tony Parker going down with a leg injury during his team's second round playoff game against Houston on Wednesday.

Parker came down awkwardly on his left leg after a shot attempt early in the fourth quarter and stayed down for several minutes before eventually being carried into the locker room.

Parker will have an MRI on Thursday but the Spurs are not expecting him to play in Game Three of the best-of-seven series on Friday.

"It's not good," San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich told reporters after his team claimed a 121-96 win that tied the series 1-1.

While the Spurs were able to rally without their veteran point guard they know they will need him for the long haul.

"We're going to miss his presence," said San Antonio's Manu Ginobili. "We're going to maybe have to find rotations without point guards for moments."

Parker, 34, is a four-time NBA champion and his absence even had an effect on the Rockets.

"I looked up to Tony when I was a kid trying to model my game after him," said Houston guard Patrick Beverley. "You definitely don't want to see a person like that go down."