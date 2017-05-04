Spurs' Parker ruptures quad tendon, out for playoffs

May 3, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker (9) is helped off the court after being injured against the Houston Rockets during the second half in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - San Antonio Spurs veteran point guard Tony Parker has been ruled out for the remainder of the playoffs with a ruptured quadriceps tendon, the team announced on Thursday.

Parker had an MRI exam after sustaining the injury on Wednesday as the Spurs evened their Western Conference second-round series against the Houston Rockets with a 121-96 victory.

Gregg Popovich, known more for his scowl and scathing responses to media, summarized the status of Parker in three words on Wednesday night.

"It's not good," Popovich said of Parker, who was carried off the floor by teammates with 8:52 remaining in the contest.

Parker, who scored 18 points, was clutching his left knee as he lay on the floor after missing a short shot.

Teammates and Houston players walked over to console him. He was carried off by teammates Dewayne Dedmon and Dejounte Murray, and did not look up as the crowd chanted his name.

Manu Ginobili said Wednesday night that Parker was in significant pain and unable to bear weight on his left leg.

"It's hard to see him limping and hurting now, and you kind of know we're not going to see him any time soon," Ginobili said. "That's a tough blow. We shall see. We don't know."

Parker missed 16 games in the regular season and San Antonio went 12-4. Patty Mills was the primary point guard without Parker and Ginobili served as the lead backup. Murray, a rookie, also figures into the mix.

Parker is in his 15th season and has helped the Spurs win five NBA titles.