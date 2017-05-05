May 3, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker (9) is helped off the court after being injured against the Houston Rockets during the second half in game two of the second round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum...

(The Sports Xchange) - San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker underwent successful surgery on Friday to repair his ruptured left quadriceps tendon, the team announced.

Parker suffered the injury during Wednesday's Game Two win over the Houston Rockets. An MRI exam on Thursday determined the severity.

A timeline for Parker's return will be determined at a later date.

The Frenchman, 34, has been part of four NBA title squads with the Spurs.

Parker was averaging 15.9 points in eight playoff games, a vast improvement over his regular-season average of 10.1.

Backup Patty Mills will likely start in Parker's place for Friday night's Game Three against the host Rockets. Rookie Dejounte Murray also is a candidate while veteran reserve shooting guard Manu Ginobili could see some action at the point during the contest.

Parker, who scored 18 points on Wednesday, was clutching his left knee as he lay on the floor after missing a short shot with 8:52 remaining in the contest.

Teammates and Houston players walked over to console him. He was carried off by teammates Dewayne Dedmon and Murray.

