LOS ANGELES Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert suffered a sprained left knee in the opening minute of their playoff opener against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday and will not return. Gobert was setting a screen during Utah’s first possession and collided with Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute.

Gobert attempted to get back to his feet several times before being helped into the locker room by team mates.

An imposing presence inside for Utah, Gobert led the NBA with 2.6 blocked shots per game during a breakout season that saw him average 14 points and 12.8 rebounds.

There is no immediate news on his availability for the remainder of the series.

