Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green slammed the NBA on Saturday for its officiating, two days after he was penalized for a flagrant foul that led to his team losing to the Houston Rockets.

Green was given a flagrant foul late in the game against the Rockets when his flailing leg connected with the head of James Harden during a shot attempt.Houston earned two points and possession of the ball in their 132-127 double overtime win over the Warriors, who had their 12-game winning streak snapped.The play was the latest for Green who has been repeatedly penalized for his frequent high kicks."I just laugh at it," Green told the Mercury News. "It's funny how you can tell me how I get hit and how my body is supposed to react."I didn't know the league office was that smart when it came to body movements. I'm not sure if they took kinesiology for their positions to tell you how your body is going to react when you get hit in a certain position."Green also hit out at the movements by Harden, who is among the league's leaders in free throws attempted per game."No offense to James Harden, but I've never seen nobody up until James started doing it that shoots a layup like this under your arm (sweeps arms in a demonstration)," Green said. "That's really not a natural act either.

"If you're going to take unnatural acts out the game, then let's lock in on all these unnatural acts and take them out the game."

