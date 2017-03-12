Villanova, Kansas, North Carolina, Gonzaga top NCAA seeds

Mar 11, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Villanova Wildcats head coach Jay Wright hands the championship trophy to his players after defeating the Creighton Bluejays in the Big East Conference Tournament final game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Defending champion Villanova was the overall top seed and one of four number one seeds in the NCAA basketball tournament field announced on Sunday.

The Wildcats (31-3), who beat Creighton in the Big East tournament championship game on Saturday, will play in the East Regional.

The other number one seeds were Kansas (28-4) in the Midwest, Gonzaga (32-1) in the West and North Carolina (27-7) in the South.

The 68-team NCAA men's tournament, nicknamed March Madness, begins on Tuesday with the championship game on April 3.

Kansas won the Big 12 regular-season championship before being upset by TCU in the conference tournament.

Gonzaga, the West Coast Conference regular-season and tournament champion, lost only to Brigham Young this year.

North Carolina won the Atlantic Coast regular-season title before losing to Duke in the ACC tournament semi-finals.

In the East bracket, the other top four seeds after Villanova were number two Duke (27-8), number three Baylor (25-7) and number four Florida (24-8).

In the West, seeded behind Gonzaga were Arizona (30-4), Florida State (25-8) and West Virginia (26-8).

The South top four seeds included number two Kentucky (29-5), number three UCLA (29-4) and number four Butler (23-8).

In the Midwest, the second through fourth seeds were Louisville (24-8), Oregon (29-5) and Purdue (25-7).

Northwestern (23-11) made the NCAA field for the first time in school history. The Wildcats were the number eight seed in the West Regional.