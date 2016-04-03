North Carolina set up Villanova meet for U.S. college title

Apr 2, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brice Johnson (11) battles for the ball with Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Roberson (21) in the second half in the 2016 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - North Carolina will play in their 10th NCAA men’s basketball championship game in Houston on Monday after beating Syracuse 83-66 to set up a final against the Villanova Wildcats.

Villanova advanced to the title game with an even more convincing semi-final win on Saturday, the Wildcats routing Oklahoma 95-51 with the largest margin of victory ever in a final-four clash.

It will be a first appearance in the final in 31 years for Villanova, who stunned the American college basketball scene by upsetting Georgetown to win their only NCAA title in 1985.

North Carolina last won the national championship in 2009 and will be seeking a sixth title.

The Tar Heels will need to be at their defensive best, however, as the 95 points Villanova scored against Oklahoma was the most in a final-four semi-final since Syracuse accumulated the same tally against Texas in 2003.