Former Lakers forward Odom joins Laboral Kutxa
February 18, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

Former Lakers forward Odom joins Laboral Kutxa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom has agreed a two-month deal with Spain’s Laboral Kutxa with an option to extend the contract to the end of the season in June, the Basque club said on Tuesday.

Odom, 34, won two NBA championships with the Lakers and also played for Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat. He represented the United States at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens and the 2010 world championships in Istanbul.

Coached by Italian Sergio Scariolo, Vitoria-based Laboral Kutxa are bottom of their Euroleague Top 16 section with a 1-5 record and ninth in Spain’s Liga Endesa.

Additional reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade, writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Rex Gowar

