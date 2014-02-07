Parker named 2013 European player of the year

Jan 12, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (9) drives to the basket past Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) during the first half at AT&T Center. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Frenchman Tony Parker has been named the 2013 European player of the year after stellar performances for club and country, world basketball governing body FIBA said on its website (www.fibaeurope.com).

“For many years Tony Parker has been a great ambassador for the sport of basketball and it is therefore fitting to see a player of his fine caliber rewarded in this manner for what was indeed a magical 2013,” said FIBA Europe acting president Cyriel Coomans.

Parker, 31, won gold at last year’s European Championship with France and the NBA Western Conference title with the San Antonio Spurs before losing to the Lebron James-led Miami Heat in the finals.