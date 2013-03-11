FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-NBA player banned in Philippines for "choking" team mate
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 11, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Ex-NBA player banned in Philippines for "choking" team mate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Puerto Rico's Renaldo Balkman goes for a basket against Jordan's Khaldoon Abu Ruqayah during their 2012 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Caracas July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

(Reuters) - Former NBA player Renaldo Balkman has been banned from the professional basketball league in the Philippines for grabbing a team mate around the neck during a game.

The former New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets player has also been slapped with a fine of 250,000 Philippine pesos ($6,100) over the incident, Philippine Basketball Association commissioner Chito Salud said in a statement on Monday.

Balkman, who was playing for the Petron Blaze Boosters against the Philippines-based Alaska Aces, assaulted Arwind Santos while his team mate tried to stop him from venting his frustration at a referee’s decision.

Salud said he took into consideration Balkman’s past record as a player, which included a head-butting incident during a FIBA-Americas game between his Puerto Rico side and Venezuela.

“I also took into consideration Balkman’s evident disregard for local and the host country’s sensibilities highlighted by his choking act on-court in full public view of his own team mate who was trying to pacify him,” Salud said.

“I do encourage passion for the game but I also want to firmly instill a culture of accountability among our players. If one does something that violates the rules and the norms of sportsmanship and decent behavior, he will be made accountable.”

The 28-year-old also pushed away his other team mates and one of his coaches during the match, which the Boosters went on to lose 73-83

It was not clear from the statement if the ban was for good.

($1 = 40.6800 Philippine pesos)

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Mark Meadows

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.