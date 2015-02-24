Former All-Star forward Kirilenko back at CSKA Moscow

November 13, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Andrei Kirilenko (47) controls the basketball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Former NBA All-Star forward Andrei Kirilenko has agreed to rejoin CSKA Moscow until the end of the season.

“I am happy to return to my favorite club where I first started out,” he said. “I understand that I now have to think about retirement from professional basketball and I think it is best to do this at my home club.”

It will be the 34-year-old’s third spell with CSKA following previous stints from 1998-2001 and 2011-12.

Kirilenko played the majority of his career with the Utah Jazz and in 2004 was selected for the NBA All-Star Game.

He started this season with the Brooklyn Nets before falling out of favor with coach Lionel Hollins.

Kirilenko was then traded to the Philadelphia 76ers but did not make an appearance for the club before his contract was terminated.

“We always have a spare place in our locker room for Andrei,” said CSKA president Andrei Vatutin.

CSKA have won the Russian championship 21 times and lifted the Euroleague trophy in 2006 and 2008.