American breaks 20-year Spanish three-point record

MADRID (Reuters) - American point guard Jacob Pullen set a Spanish league record for most three-pointers in a game when he drained 12 in Barcelona’s 111-66 victory at Valladolid on Saturday, beating the previous best of 11 set by Oscar Schmidt 20 years ago.

The 24-year-old from Maywood, Illinois, who joined Barca last year after stints in Italy and Israel and has a Georgian passport, scored his 12 three-pointers from 15 attempts in less than 23 minutes, Barca said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.es).

Brazilian Schmidt, 56, known as “Mao Santa” (Holy Hand) and considered among the most prolific scorers in the history of basketball, set the previous record playing for Valladolid in the 1993-94 season.

Barca are third in the Liga Endesa on 16 points, five behind leaders Real Madrid, who have won all 21 of their matches, and three adrift of second-placed Valencia. Valladolid are bottom on two points.