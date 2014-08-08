Rudy Gay added as replacement for Team USA

Feb 5, 2014; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings small forward Rudy Gay (8) reacts after scoring against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Sleep Train Arena. Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay has been added to the roster of players vying for a spot on the injury-hit Team USA roster for this month’s Basketball World Cup in Spain.

The decision to add Gay, announced on Friday in a statement by USA Basketball, comes a day after NBA most valuable player Kevin Durant withdrew from the team citing mental and physical exhaustion.

Gay averaged 20 points, 6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 73 games during the 2013-14 NBA season which he spent with Toronto and Sacramento.

He was also on the U.S. team that captured the gold medal at the 2010 World Championships.

The United States opens play in the World Cup on Aug. 30 against Finland.