France's Parker to rest during World Cup

PARIS (Reuters) - San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker will not take part in this year’s World Cup with France as he needs to rest, the French Basketball Federation (FFBB) said on Friday.

Parker, a three-time NBA champion, led France to their first continental title last year and was named 2013 European Player of the year.

“Tony Parker is not in the squad. (Coach) Vincent Collet and I want him to take some rest after many demanding campaigns with France and demanding seasons with his club,” the national technical director Patrick Beesley said in a statement.

The 31-year-old Parker has had a busy season in the NBA and is doubtful for Tuesday’s opening match of the Western Conference final against Oklahoma City Thunder after picking up a thigh injury this week.

The World Cup will take place from Aug. 30 to Sept. 14 in Spain.