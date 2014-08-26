U.S. rout Slovenia in final World Cup tune-up

(Reuters) - The United States completed their preparations for the upcoming World Cup with a 101-71 mauling of Slovenia on Tuesday that gave them a perfect record in warm-up games ahead of the 24-nation event in Spain.

Missing some top NBA talent who declined invitations to play in the Aug.30-Sept.14 tournament, the Americans were still too strong for the Slovenians after emphatic wins over Brazil, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

Fans in the Canary Islands resort of Gran Canaria were treated to a barrage of fast breaks and dunks by a physically superior U.S. team who conjured a 15-0 run in the first half and a 23-4 streak in the second.

The Slovenians sparkled at times with good long-range shooting but were undone inside the three-point arc, with power forwards Anthony Davis and Kenneth Faried dominating the boards at both ends of the court.

The 2010 champion United States open their title defense on Saturday against Finland in a preliminary pool also including Turkey, New Zealand, the Dominican Republic and Ukraine.

The Slovenians, who have not won a medal in a major tournament as a single nation since gaining independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, were drawn alongside Australia, South Korea, Angola, Lithuania and Mexico.