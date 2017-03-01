Warriors' Durant exits game with hyperextended knee

Feb 28, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) holds his knee after being injured against the Washington Wizards in the first quarter at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Former NBA Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors' prized offseason acquisition, left Tuesday's game after hyperextending his left knee during the first quarter, the team said.

Durant, the team's leading scorer, will undergo an MRI and would not return to the game against the host Washington Wizards, the team announced on Twitter.

The injury occurred when Washington's Marcin Gortat​ went for a rebound and pushed Golden State's Zaza Pachulia, who fell on Durant's leg.

Durant, who is averaging 25.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game this season, walked off the court holding his knee before heading to the team's locker room.

Last July, the four-time scoring champion made the stunning decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder for the already-lethal Warriors, creating an NBA powerhouse that he hopes will help him land an elusive NBA title.

The decision by Durant, who was named MVP in 2014, was the most highly anticipated move of the NBA's offseason and the Warriors have since compiled the best record in the league.