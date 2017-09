The German production site of the British American Tobacco Cigarette Factory (BAT) is pictured in Bayreuth, southern Germany, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

(Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L) said on Tuesday it would buy CHIC Group of Poland to boost its presence in the growing e-cigarette market.

BAT also signed a vapor technology-sharing term sheet with RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company, a unit of Reynolds American RAI.N.