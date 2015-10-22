FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Batman creator given posthumous Walk of Fame star
October 22, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

Batman creator given posthumous Walk of Fame star

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES - The creator of “Batman”, comic book artist Bob Kane, has received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kane was awarded the 2,562nd star on the famed boulevard on Wednesday, three days before what would have been his 100th birthday.

Zack Snyder, director of the upcoming “Batman v Superman” film, paid tribute to Kane during the ceremony.

“Batman, unlike Superman or Wonder Woman or Flash is a guy without powers, he’s a man ... We all carry around a hero inside of ourselves everyday and it’s that guy, the Batman,” he said.

“I think we all owe him (Kane) a debt of gratitude because in that hero that we carry around we realize that the hero is us because he’s just a man. So in truth, we’re all the Batman.”

