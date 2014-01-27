SEC approves BATS' rule filing for Direct Edge merger

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved exchange operator BATS Global Markets Inc’s rule change filing to merge with Direct Edge Holdings LLC, according to a notice on the regulator’s website posted on Friday and dated January 23.

The combination of the exchanges will create the No. 2 U.S. equities exchange, ahead of Nasdaq OMX Group by volume and just behind IntercontinentalExchange Group’s NYSE Euronext unit.

(This story corrects to say the SEC has approved BATS’ rule change to merge with Direct Edge, not the merger itself)