FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CBOE Holdings in talks to buy Bats Global: Bloomberg
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 22, 2016 / 10:20 PM / a year ago

CBOE Holdings in talks to buy Bats Global: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Options exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O) is in talks to buy Bats Global Markets Inc BATS.Z, the No. 2 U.S. stock exchange operator by volume, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Shares of Bats Global Markets were up 28.5 percent in after-market trading on Thursday, while CBOE's shares were marginally higher.

Bats had a market capitalization of about $2.6 billion, as of Thursday's close.

The news comes as the latest in a string of mergers, bidding wars and failed deals among global exchanges in an industry that has been trying to consolidate for years amid weaker trading volumes and shrinking margins.

A deal could be announced within weeks, though no final decision has been made and the talks may still fall apart, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2dl6bv3)

Bats Global debuted on its own exchange earlier this year, after a botched attempt to go public in 2012.

Bats, an acronym for "better alternative trading system", was formed in 2005 as an alternative to the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.

Bats Global declined to comment while CBOE Holdings could not immediately comment.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.