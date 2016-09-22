CBOE Holdings in talks to buy Bats Global: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Options exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O) is in talks to buy Bats Global Markets Inc BATS.Z, the No. 2 U.S. stock exchange operator by volume, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Shares of Bats Global Markets were up 28.5 percent in after-market trading on Thursday, while CBOE's shares were marginally higher.

Bats had a market capitalization of about $2.6 billion, as of Thursday's close.

The news comes as the latest in a string of mergers, bidding wars and failed deals among global exchanges in an industry that has been trying to consolidate for years amid weaker trading volumes and shrinking margins.

A deal could be announced within weeks, though no final decision has been made and the talks may still fall apart, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2dl6bv3)

Bats Global debuted on its own exchange earlier this year, after a botched attempt to go public in 2012.

Bats, an acronym for "better alternative trading system", was formed in 2005 as an alternative to the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.

Bats Global declined to comment while CBOE Holdings could not immediately comment.