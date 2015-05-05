BATS files plan with SEC to boost volume in thinly traded stocks

(Reuters) - BATS Global Markets said on Tuesday it filed a proposal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeking to no longer offer trading in thinly traded stocks.

The company said the program would apply to issues with average daily trading volume of less than 2,500 shares, encompassing about 700 U.S.-listed securities.

BATS said the proposal, if implemented, would keep trading in the designated stocks on either the Nasdaq Stock Market or the New York Stock Exchange.

The securities industry has bandied about ideas for increasing volume in thinly traded stocks for years, leading last year to a proposed “tick-size” pilot program that the SEC will soon decide on whether to implement, and in what form.