Batters Up: Madoff Trustee vs Mets Owners Trial

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Three years after Bernard Madoff
admitted to running the biggest
investment fraud in history, the first trial in the quest to
recoup cash for his defrauded customers is about to begin in
New York.
The owners of the New York Mets baseball club, who were
long-time investors in Mr. Madoff’s firm, are accused by a
court-appointed trustee of building their business empire by
willfully turning a blind eye to signs of the multibillion-dollar fraud.
For the already cash-strapped Mets, who have struggled on the
field in recent seasons and live in the shadow of the more
successful New York Yankees, the result of the case could
affect its ability to pay for top players.
The civil trial also could help determine whether the
trustee, Irving Picard, is likely to succeed in his efforts
to recoup money from other defendants such as HSBC and
JPMorgan Chase & Co. that also did business with Mr.
Madoff.
Barring a last-minute settlement, the lawsuit seeking to
recover as much as $386 million from Mets principal owner
Fred Wilpon and club president Saul Katz is the first among
hundreds of the trustee’s cases to go to trial. Some cases
have settled and others are yet to be resolved in the
trustee’s efforts to recover at least $20 billion for Mr.
Madoff’s victims.
If Messrs. Wilpon and Katz lose, they could be liable for
$303 million - the amount of principal they invested in
the Madoff firm during the two years before Mr. Madoff’s
December 2008 arrest. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff has
already ruled the trustee is entitled to recoup for other
investors as much as $83.3 million in “fictitious profits”
accrued by the owners.
A loss for the Mets owners at trial would not spell the end
of the team, but it could be a game-changer for Messrs.
Wilpon and Katz, said Michael McCann, a Vermont Law School
professor and director of its Sports Law Institute.
”Even though they are very affluent, it would have an impact
on their wealth and potentially the payroll the Mets are used
to paying,” Mr. McCann said.
Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson has been quoted as saying
the team lost $70 million last year. Forbes magazine
said in 2011 the team was worth $747 million.
Already, the ailing club has slashed its payroll and sold
minority stakes. One new investor is well-known hedge fund
manager Steven A. Cohen.
Mr. Madoff
pleaded guilty on March 12, 2009, to defrauding thousands
of people, many of them his associates and relatives. He is
serving a 150-year prison sentence.
The trustee is pursuing clawbacks from investors who withdrew
more money from their Madoff accounts than they invested, as
well as lawsuits against lawyers, accountants and banks who
Mr. Picard accuses of ignoring signs of the Madoff fraud.
The trial will test the “willful blindness” doctrine, which
involves whether Messrs. Wilpon and Katz knew or ”should have
known” about the fraud, said Neal Levin, a partner at law
firm Freeborn & Peters LLP in Chicago, who specializes in
recoveries for fraud victims. He is not involved in this
case.
Messrs. Wilpon and Katz deny the allegation they ignored
signs of the Madoff fraud and say they too were Madoff
victims. They have the burden of showing the jury that they
acted in good faith in receiving money from Mr. Madoff’s
firm.
Brothers-in-Law in Fortune
Messrs. Wilpon and Katz, brothers-in-law who made their
fortunes as real estate developers, founded Sterling Equities
in 1972 and began investing with Mr. Madoff in the mid-1980s.
Mr. Madoff was a Mets fan and held season tickets for home
games, which after his arrest were put up for sale by Mr.
Picard to raise cash.
Mr. Picard has described Messrs. Wilpon and Katz as ”a
closely held family-run business that over the last several
decades has evolved into a multibillion dollar real estate,
professional baseball, private equity and hedge fund empire.”
Each side has an incentive to settle. A settlement would let
Messrs. Wilpon and Katz avoid having their business affairs
spilled out in court, and could allow them to pay the trustee
much less than what a jury might award.
None of the parties had any comment about possible
behind-the-scenes talks to resolve the lawsuit.
If the case settles, Mr. Picard presumably could receive
money for customers sooner than if the lawsuit went to an
appeal. The trustee has recovered about $9.1 billion so far
through all of his litigation, although he says $6.4 billion
is unavailable due to appeals and reserves.
Mr. Rakoff has appeared unimpressed with some of the
trustee’s evidence in this case. He said in a March 5 ruling
that the trial could go ahead on a ”residue of disputed
factual assertions” and that he was skeptical Mr. Picard can
prove the owners acted in bad faith in dealings with Mr.
Madoff.
The judge has yet to rule on several issues, including
whether to allow the jury to hear that the trustee and his
law firm, Baker Hostetler, have racked up more than $275
million in fees on the Madoff cases. The Mets’ lawyers want
those details told to the jury.
Witnesses could include Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax,
who invested with Mr. Madoff on Mr. Wilpon’s advice, as well
as former Manhattan District Attorney Robert Morgenthau. Mr.
Morgenthau may testify that Mr. Wilpon in 2006 donated
$500,000 to the Police Athletic League - a charity that
Mr. Morgenthau chaired, and advised most of it be invested
with Mr. Madoff, court papers show.
The trial is expected to last about two weeks.
The case is Picard v. Katz, case No. 11-3605, in U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York.
