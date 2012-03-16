Batters Up: Madoff Trustee vs Mets Owners Trial

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Three years after Bernard Madoff

admitted to running the biggest

investment fraud in history, the first trial in the quest to

recoup cash for his defrauded customers is about to begin in

New York.

The owners of the New York Mets baseball club, who were

long-time investors in Mr. Madoff’s firm, are accused by a

court-appointed trustee of building their business empire by

willfully turning a blind eye to signs of the multibillion-dollar fraud.

For the already cash-strapped Mets, who have struggled on the

field in recent seasons and live in the shadow of the more

successful New York Yankees, the result of the case could

affect its ability to pay for top players.

The civil trial also could help determine whether the

trustee, Irving Picard, is likely to succeed in his efforts

to recoup money from other defendants such as HSBC and

JPMorgan Chase & Co. that also did business with Mr.

Madoff.

Barring a last-minute settlement, the lawsuit seeking to

recover as much as $386 million from Mets principal owner

Fred Wilpon and club president Saul Katz is the first among

hundreds of the trustee’s cases to go to trial. Some cases

have settled and others are yet to be resolved in the

trustee’s efforts to recover at least $20 billion for Mr.

Madoff’s victims.

If Messrs. Wilpon and Katz lose, they could be liable for

$303 million - the amount of principal they invested in

the Madoff firm during the two years before Mr. Madoff’s

December 2008 arrest. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff has

already ruled the trustee is entitled to recoup for other

investors as much as $83.3 million in “fictitious profits”

accrued by the owners.

A loss for the Mets owners at trial would not spell the end

of the team, but it could be a game-changer for Messrs.

Wilpon and Katz, said Michael McCann, a Vermont Law School

professor and director of its Sports Law Institute.

”Even though they are very affluent, it would have an impact

on their wealth and potentially the payroll the Mets are used

to paying,” Mr. McCann said.

Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson has been quoted as saying

the team lost $70 million last year. Forbes magazine

said in 2011 the team was worth $747 million.

Already, the ailing club has slashed its payroll and sold

minority stakes. One new investor is well-known hedge fund

manager Steven A. Cohen.

Mr. Madoff

pleaded guilty on March 12, 2009, to defrauding thousands

of people, many of them his associates and relatives. He is

serving a 150-year prison sentence.

The trustee is pursuing clawbacks from investors who withdrew

more money from their Madoff accounts than they invested, as

well as lawsuits against lawyers, accountants and banks who

Mr. Picard accuses of ignoring signs of the Madoff fraud.

The trial will test the “willful blindness” doctrine, which

involves whether Messrs. Wilpon and Katz knew or ”should have

known” about the fraud, said Neal Levin, a partner at law

firm Freeborn & Peters LLP in Chicago, who specializes in

recoveries for fraud victims. He is not involved in this

case.

Messrs. Wilpon and Katz deny the allegation they ignored

signs of the Madoff fraud and say they too were Madoff

victims. They have the burden of showing the jury that they

acted in good faith in receiving money from Mr. Madoff’s

firm.

Brothers-in-Law in Fortune

Messrs. Wilpon and Katz, brothers-in-law who made their

fortunes as real estate developers, founded Sterling Equities

in 1972 and began investing with Mr. Madoff in the mid-1980s.

Mr. Madoff was a Mets fan and held season tickets for home

games, which after his arrest were put up for sale by Mr.

Picard to raise cash.

Mr. Picard has described Messrs. Wilpon and Katz as ”a

closely held family-run business that over the last several

decades has evolved into a multibillion dollar real estate,

professional baseball, private equity and hedge fund empire.”

Each side has an incentive to settle. A settlement would let

Messrs. Wilpon and Katz avoid having their business affairs

spilled out in court, and could allow them to pay the trustee

much less than what a jury might award.

None of the parties had any comment about possible

behind-the-scenes talks to resolve the lawsuit.

If the case settles, Mr. Picard presumably could receive

money for customers sooner than if the lawsuit went to an

appeal. The trustee has recovered about $9.1 billion so far

through all of his litigation, although he says $6.4 billion

is unavailable due to appeals and reserves.

Mr. Rakoff has appeared unimpressed with some of the

trustee’s evidence in this case. He said in a March 5 ruling

that the trial could go ahead on a ”residue of disputed

factual assertions” and that he was skeptical Mr. Picard can

prove the owners acted in bad faith in dealings with Mr.

Madoff.

The judge has yet to rule on several issues, including

whether to allow the jury to hear that the trustee and his

law firm, Baker Hostetler, have racked up more than $275

million in fees on the Madoff cases. The Mets’ lawyers want

those details told to the jury.

Witnesses could include Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax,

who invested with Mr. Madoff on Mr. Wilpon’s advice, as well

as former Manhattan District Attorney Robert Morgenthau. Mr.

Morgenthau may testify that Mr. Wilpon in 2006 donated

$500,000 to the Police Athletic League - a charity that

Mr. Morgenthau chaired, and advised most of it be invested

with Mr. Madoff, court papers show.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

The case is Picard v. Katz, case No. 11-3605, in U.S.

District Court, Southern District of New York.

