Eye care company Bausch & Lomb files for IPO

(Reuters) - Eye care company Bausch & Lomb Holdings Inc, owned by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, filed with U.S. regulators to raise upto $100 million in an initial public offering.

The proposed IPO could raise as much as $1.5 billion and is expected to value Bausch & Lomb at about $9 billion to $10 billion, Reuters reported earlier in March.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, the company said J.P.Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Citigroup were the lead underwriters of the offering. (link.reuters.com/keh86t)

Warburg Pincus continues to explore a private sale of the company and is working with Goldman Sachs to find a buyer, a source had told Reuters.

Founded in 1853, Rochester, New York-based Bausch & Lomb makes contact lenses, eye drugs and surgical equipment and sells its products in more than 100 countries.

It was taken private by Warburg Pincus in 2007 for about $4.5 billion, including $830 million of debt, after it fell out of Wall Street’s favor because of product recalls, big charges and restatements of earnings. Warburg Pincus committed over $1 billion of equity toward the buyout.

The filing did not reveal how many shares would be on sale or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.