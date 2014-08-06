FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bavarian Nordic sole bidder for Canadian smallpox vaccine supply
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
August 6, 2014 / 11:20 AM / 3 years ago

Bavarian Nordic sole bidder for Canadian smallpox vaccine supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic is the only company invited to bid for a tender to supply Canada with smallpox vaccines, a document published August 5 on the Canadian government’s web site showed.

Bavarian Nordic, with its Imvamune vaccine, is the only known supplier which is approved in Canada, the document said.

“This is a short tender. We’re confident this will go through,” Chief Executive Paul Chaplin of Bavarian Nordic told Reuters.

The tender, which is expected to close on Aug. 20, includes delivery of 45,700 doses of smallpox vaccine before March 31, 2015 with an additional option of 314,300 doses.

Imvamune is also approved in Europe, where it is marketed as Imvanex.

Smallpox has been eradicated since the late 1970s but some countries still want vaccines for potential future outbreaks.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.