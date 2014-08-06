Bavarian Nordic sole bidder for Canadian smallpox vaccine supply

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic is the only company invited to bid for a tender to supply Canada with smallpox vaccines, a document published August 5 on the Canadian government’s web site showed.

Bavarian Nordic, with its Imvamune vaccine, is the only known supplier which is approved in Canada, the document said.

“This is a short tender. We’re confident this will go through,” Chief Executive Paul Chaplin of Bavarian Nordic told Reuters.

The tender, which is expected to close on Aug. 20, includes delivery of 45,700 doses of smallpox vaccine before March 31, 2015 with an additional option of 314,300 doses.

Imvamune is also approved in Europe, where it is marketed as Imvanex.

Smallpox has been eradicated since the late 1970s but some countries still want vaccines for potential future outbreaks.