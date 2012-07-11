FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bavarian says U.S. expands group eligible for Imvamune
July 11, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Bavarian says U.S. expands group eligible for Imvamune

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish biopharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic said on Wednesday the U.S. government had expanded the population eligible to receive its attenuated smallpox vaccine, Imvamune, during an emergency.

The company said on Wednesday that in the event of a public health emergency involving smallpox, the government may now authorize the use of Imvamune to protect individuals of all ages with HIV infection or atopic dermatitis (AD), a type of eczema.

Children, pregnant women, and nursing mothers with HIV or AD are eligible to receive Imvamune, despite limited clinical data in these specific populations, the company said.

Previously, only certain people with HIV were eligible.

Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Dan Lalor

