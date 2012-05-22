FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bavarian Nordic says U.S. backs new Imvamune study
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
May 22, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Bavarian Nordic says U.S. backs new Imvamune study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish biopharma firm Bavarian Nordic said on Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has supported the initiation of an expanded phase 3 study of its smallpox vaccine Imvamune.

The U.S. government is stockpiling 20 million doses of Imvamune for use in a potential smallpox emergency, Bavarian Nordic said.

The company’s procurement contract with the U.S. government was increased by $32 million to $544 million, which would enable Bavarian Nordic to proceed with the enlarged phase 3 study, the company said in a statement.

Bavarian Nordic, which has already submitted marketing applications for the vaccine in Canada and Europe, said the phase 3 trial would include 4,000 subjects and could support a biologics license application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Reporting by John Acher

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.