Cerberus launches strategic review for BAWAG PSK: sources

VIENNA/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - U.S. investor Cerberus Capital Management [CBS.UL] has hired three banks to help conduct a strategic review of its majority stake in Austrian lender BAWAG PSK [CCMLPB.UL] in a deal that could top 4 billion euros ($4.2 billion), sources close to the process told Reuters.

The sources said Cerberus had hired Goldman Sachs, Lazard and Morgan Stanley for the review, which one source said could lead to acquiring another lender, merging BAWAG with another bank or selling it.

“All options are on the table,” this source said on condition of anonymity. An initial public offering was a less likely option, the sources said.

BAWAG declined comment, as did the other banks.

BAWAG easily passed health checks of big euro zone banks last year. Its fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio rose to 12.1 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end 2014 from 9.4 percent a year earlier.

Cerberus acquired BAWAG PSK with other investors for 3.2 billion euros in 2007. Its book value at the end of 2014 was just over 2.40 billion euros but will likely surpass 2.8 billion by the end of this year.

U.S. firm GoldenTree Asset Management also has a stake of nearly 40 percent in the bank, whose return on equity rose by 3.3 percentage points last year to 14.9 percent.

With such strong return on equity and capitalization levels, its peers should be Nordic banks like Swedbank, Handelsbanken or Danske that trade between 1.4 and 1.8 book value, one source said.

One banker who knows BAWAG well said valuations were more or less linear, so that a 10 percent ROE means one times its book value.

Cerberus had flagged it could soon exit its 52 percent BAWAG stake when the bank reported solid 2014 results.

BAWAG boosted 2014 profit by 45 percent to 333 million euros and forecast it would earn more than 400 million this year.

Unlike Austrian rivals Erste Group, Raiffeisen Bank International and Bank Austria, BAWAG is exiting central and eastern Europe fully to focus on stabler economies in Austria, Germany, Britain and western Europe.

($1 = 0.9421 euros)