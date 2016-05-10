Austrian bank BAWAG says hopes to announce acquisitions soon

The logo of of U.S.-owned Austrian bank BAWAG PSK is pictured next to traffic lights at a branch office in Vienna, Austria, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - A one-off tax benefit helped lift first-quarter net profit at U.S.-owned Austrian bank BAWAG PSK [CCMLPB.UL], which said on Tuesday it hoped to announce one or two acquisitions soon.

Net profit in the first three months of the year jumped to 182.3 million euros ($207.57 million) from 120.7 million euros in the same period last year, the bank said.

That increase was largely accounted for by a one-off net tax benefit of 61 million euros, which the bank said was due to carry-forward losses from previous years.

Net interest income was up 1.3 percent at 181.7 million euros.

The bank, majority owned by U.S. firms Cerberus Capital Management [CBS.UL] and GoldenTree Asset Management, repeated that it is on the lookout for acquisitions.

“We are continuing to look at a number of things actively, and hopefully we are in a position to announce one or two things over the next weeks and months,” BAWAG Chief Executive Byron Haynes said in an interview.

“There are a number of interesting opportunities both domestically and internationally which we continue to pursue,” he added.

BAWAG reported a fully loaded common equity tier 1 (CET 1) capital ratio of 14.0 percent at the end of the first quarter.

The bank said in March it was targeting net profit of more than 450 million euros and a fully loaded CET 1 ratio of more than 12 percent in 2016.