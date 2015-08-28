FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drugmaker Baxalta in talks to buy Ariad: Bloomberg
August 28, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

Drugmaker Baxalta in talks to buy Ariad: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Baxalta Inc BXLT.N is in talks to buy Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc ARIA.O to boost its oncology business, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks continue with Ariad, a developer of leukemia and lung-cancer treatments, but there is no certainty a deal will be reached, Bloomberg said, citing the people.

Ariad’s shares jumped about 43 percent to a near two-year high of $10 in late afternoon trading. Baxalta’s shares fell 4 percent to $34.86.

In a report earlier on Friday, Bloomberg said Baxalta was working with bankers to buy an unidentified U.S.-based hematology and oncology specialist valued at about $2 billion.

Baxalta is being pursued by drugmaker Shire Plc (SHP.L), which has made a $30 billion bid for the company.

Baxalta, which was spun off from Baxter International Inc (BAX.N) in July, declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

Ariad, which had a market value of $1.32 billion as of Thursday’s close, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Kirti Pandey

