Drugmaker Baxalta in talks to buy Ariad: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Baxalta Inc BXLT.N is in talks to buy Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc ARIA.O to boost its oncology business, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks continue with Ariad, a developer of leukemia and lung-cancer treatments, but there is no certainty a deal will be reached, Bloomberg said, citing the people.

Ariad’s shares jumped about 43 percent to a near two-year high of $10 in late afternoon trading. Baxalta’s shares fell 4 percent to $34.86.

In a report earlier on Friday, Bloomberg said Baxalta was working with bankers to buy an unidentified U.S.-based hematology and oncology specialist valued at about $2 billion.

Baxalta is being pursued by drugmaker Shire Plc (SHP.L), which has made a $30 billion bid for the company.

Baxalta, which was spun off from Baxter International Inc (BAX.N) in July, declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.

Ariad, which had a market value of $1.32 billion as of Thursday’s close, could not be immediately reached for comment.