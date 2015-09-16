FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baxalta executive says will not do defensive M&A
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 16, 2015 / 8:32 PM / 2 years ago

Baxalta executive says will not do defensive M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign sits in front of Shire's manufacturing facility in Lexington, Massachusetts July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A top executive at Baxalta Inc BXLT.N, which was approached with a takeover offer from Shire PLC (SHP.L), said on Wednesday the company did not plan to rush into doing a defensive deal to try to fend off its unwanted suitor.

Chief Financial Officer Bob Hombach said during a presentation webcast from the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare conference that the company was still interested in doing deals that made sense, but that it would not change its strategy “just because somebody knocked on our door on day 1.”

Shire approached Baxalta shortly after it was spun off from Baxter International (BAX.N) into a standalone public company. Baxalta has so far rejected the offer.

Baxalta shares closed up 1 cent at $37.07 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.