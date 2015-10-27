FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Baxter to cut 1,400 jobs worldwide to boost profits
October 27, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

Baxter to cut 1,400 jobs worldwide to boost profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Baxter International Inc said on Tuesday it plans to cut about 1,400 jobs worldwide, or about 5 percent of its non-manufacturing workforce, as part of a broad effort to reduce costs and boost profits.

About two-thirds of the job cuts are planned for outside the United States, with the lay-offs to be completed by the end of the year, Chief Executive Bob Parkinson said on the company’s third-quarter earnings call.

The reduction is expected to save about $130 million a year, he said.

The hospital products maker reported third-quarter net profit of $1 million, or zero cents a share, down from $468 million, or 86 cents a share, a year ago. Profit was reduced by costs related to the July spin-off of the company’s pharmaceutical operations into Baxalta.

Earnings from continuing operations, excluding items, of 41 cents a share topped analyst expectations.

Baxter shares rose 1.75 percent to $36.54 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler

