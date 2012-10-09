Baxter focuses pipeline on unmet medical needs

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc (BAX.N) gave a conservative long-term outlook on Tuesday, largely in line with analyst expectations, saying its focus on treatments for unmet medical needs would help insulate it from macroeconomic pressures.

The maker of blood therapy products, medication infusion pumps and dialysis equipment outlined long-term growth plans at a meeting with investors in Chicago. Describing what it called the strongest pipeline in its history, the company highlighted products including home hemodialysis systems, adult stem cell therapy for heart disease, new vaccines and advanced nutritional supplements.

“Innovation is the key to our continued success,” Chief Executive Robert Parkinson told investors.

Baxter said it expects earnings per share to increase by 7 to 9 percent and sales to rise by 5 percent on a compound annual basis over the next five years. The outlook, which the company provided ahead of the meeting, excludes the impact of foreign currency.

Analysts on average were looking for earnings per share growth of 7.5 percent in 2013 and 10 percent in 2014, with revenue growth of about 4.3 percent in 2013 and 4.7 percent in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman said modest growth in healthcare spending and favorable supply and demand dynamics in Baxter’s markets support the company’s revenue outlook. “We think the targets are reasonable,” he said in a note to clients.

Baxter said it expects to generate cash flow from operations of $4.5 billion by 2017. This will help the company reinvest in the business and return value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, it said.

Baxter projects research and development, as a percentage of sales, to remain at 7.0 percent, which is below some estimates.

JPMorgan analyst Michael Weinstein said the outlook was broadly in line with his own forecast and the forecasts of other Wall Street analysts, although Weinstein was projecting R&D to be 7.6 percent of sales.

Parkinson acknowledged the company’s forecasts were conservative, noting U.S. healthcare reform, the global economic environment and European austerity measures were “sea changes” that no one could have predicted. The company derives one-third of its sales from Europe.

“For reasons we all understand, we’ve taken a prudent approach,” he said.

The company is focused on increasing access to care in emerging markets, developing medically necessary therapies for patients with rare and chronic diseases, and improving the safety and cost-effectiveness of treatment.

Baxter expects continued robust demand across its plasma proteins business but sees competition increasing for some products, including from generic competitors. It expects the strongest growth to come from antibody therapies and regenerative medicines.

Baxter is also investing in several development-stage companies in therapeutic areas complementing its core businesses, including autoimmune disease, end-stage renal disease, allergic asthma and acute depression.

The company said it will provide updated clinical trial results for its Gammagard immune system treatment in Alzheimer’s patients in the first half of 2013. Earlier results for the study involving a small number of patients showed their disease stabilized while on the drug.

Baxter shares ended down 2.2 percent at $60.48 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange, dragged lower amid weakness in the broader medical technology sector following a revenue forecast cut from heart valve maker Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW.N).