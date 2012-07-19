Baxter posts higher earnings, sales up slightly

(Reuters) - Baxter International Inc (BAX.N) reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday that were slightly above Wall Street estimates as sales rose modestly.

The healthcare products company, which also backed its full-year outlook, said second-quarter net earnings were $661 million, or $1.19 per share, compared with $615 million, or $1.07 per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, Baxter earned $1.12. On that basis, analysts were expecting earnings of $1.11, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales were $3.57 billion in the quarter, up 1 percent from $3.54 billion a year before.

Baxter forecast third-quarter sales growth, excluding the impact of foreign exchange, of 5 percent to 6 percent, and earnings per share of $1.12 to $1.14, before items.

For the full year, Baxter reiterated its outlook, calling for sales growth, excluding the impact of foreign exchange, of 4 to 5 percent. The company forecast earnings of $4.50 to $4.56 per diluted share, before items, and cash flows from operations to exceed $3.0 billion.