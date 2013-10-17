FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Medical products maker Baxter's profit falls on Gambro costs
October 17, 2013 / 11:28 AM / 4 years ago

Medical products maker Baxter's profit falls on Gambro costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Medical products maker Baxter International Inc reported a 7 percent fall in third-quarter earnings, hurt by charges related to its $4 billion acquisition of Swedish dialysis products company Gambro AB.

Net earnings fell to $544 million, or 99 cents per share, from $583 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the maker of dialysis equipment, drug infusion pumps and blood therapy products reported earnings of $1.19 per share.

On that basis, analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.19 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Worldwide sales rose 9 percent to $3.8 billion, in line with analysts’ expectations.

The results included after-tax special items of about $111 million for costs associated with acquisition of Gambro.

Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore and Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

