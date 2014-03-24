FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK cost agency says 'no' to Bayer prostate cancer drug Xofigo
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
March 24, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 4 years ago

UK cost agency says 'no' to Bayer prostate cancer drug Xofigo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s healthcare cost agency has recommended against using Bayer’s new prostate cancer drug Xofigo on the state health service because the German firm did not provide evidence on how well it worked compared to other therapies.

The draft guidance from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), issued on Monday, is now subject to consultation.

“We are disappointed not to able to recommend this drug, but we have to be confident that its benefits justify its considerable cost,” said NICE Chief Executive Andrew Dillon.

Xofigo - priced at an average 24,240 pounds ($40,000) for a course of treatment but also eligible for an undisclosed discount - is a radioactive agent that migrates to parts of the body with abnormal bone growth.

Bayer clinched a $2.9 billion deal last month to acquire Norway’s Algeta in order to gain full control of the treatment, which the two companies developed jointly. ($1 = 0.6057 British Pounds)

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.