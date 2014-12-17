Bayer to sell equine assets to Sanofi unit

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German drugmaker Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said on Wednesday it had entered into a definitive agreement to sell veterinary products to treat horses to Sanofi’s (SASY.PA) animal health unit Merial.

The deal to sell these products - Legend/Hyonate and Marquis - is expected to close in the first quarter, subject to merger control clearance, it said, without providing financial details.

“These equine products have no strategic relevance for our business and represent less than 2 percent of our worldwide sales,” said Dirk Ehle, head of Bayer HealthCare’s Animal Health Division.