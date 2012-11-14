Bayer: 5 key drugs to have combined peak sales of 5.5 billion euro

A man rides a bicycle in front of the building of Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals in Berlin April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Bayer said its five most promising new drugs have an annual peak sales potential of more than 5.5 billion euros ($7 billion).

The sales forecast comprises anti-clotting pill Xarelto, ophthalmic drug Eylea, also calle VEGF Trap-Eye, anti-cancer products Alpharadin and Stivarga, as well as lung treatment riociguat.

Last year, Bayer said four of the drugs, excluding riociguat, would have a peak sales potential of more than 5 billion euros.