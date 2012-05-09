FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Health News
May 9, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

Germany's Bayer considers diabetes device unit sale: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals is pictured on the front of its building in Berlin April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s largest drugmaker Bayer is considering the sale of its blood glucose meters business, a German newspaper reported.

Bayer has held talks with prospective buyers of its Diabetes Care unit, which has annual sales of about 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), Financial Times Deutschland said in its Wednesday edition, citing sources close to the possible suitors and in the financial industry.

The paper said that Bayer declined to comment.

($1 = 0.7695 euros)

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Ed Lane

