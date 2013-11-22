FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. FDA approves Bayer/Onyx drug for a type of thyroid cancer
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
November 22, 2013 / 9:40 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. FDA approves Bayer/Onyx drug for a type of thyroid cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo at the lobby of its headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. Picture taken August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it has expanded the approved use of the cancer drug Nexavar to include late-stage differentiated thyroid cancer.

Differentiated thyroid cancer is the most common type of thyroid cancer, the FDA said. The National Cancer Institute estimates that 60,220 people in the United States will be diagnosed with it and 1,850 will die from the disease in 2013.

The drug, made by Germany’s Bayer AG and Onyx Pharmaceuticals, is already approved to treat advanced kidney cancer and liver cancer that cannot be surgically removed. Onyx was acquired by Amgen Inc earlier this year.

Reporting by Toni Clarke; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.