CJ Group pulls out of race for McDonald's South Korea operations
SEOUL South Korean food-to-entertainment conglomerate CJ Group on Tuesday said it did not enter the latest round of bidding for McDonald's Corp's South Korean operations.
FRANKFURT German drugmaker Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said its two best-selling drugs had a higher annual peak sales potential than previously targeted, after the agreed $66 billion takeover of Monsanto (MON.N) stirred criticism it might neglect its pharmaceuticals business.
Bayer now expects annual peak sales of more than 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) for stroke prevention pill Xarelto, jointly sold with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), where it had previously seen about 3.5 billion.
For the eye medicine Eylea, jointly developed with Regeneron (REGN.O), it now sees peak sales potential of more than EUR 2.5 billion, up from at least 1.5 billion euros previously.
($1 = 0.8950 euros)
SYDNEY A consortium of global and domestic funds, backed by investors including China Investment Corp, agreed to buy Australia's busiest port for a higher-than-expected A$9.7 billion ($7.3 billion), a sign that tough equity markets are helping fuel appetite for infrastructure.
HONG KONG Postal Savings Bank of China (PSBC) is planning to price its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) at the lower end of a marketing range, IFR reported on Tuesday.