The logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the Bayer Healthcare subgroup production plant in Wuppertal, Germany February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

FRANKFURT German drugmaker Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said its two best-selling drugs had a higher annual peak sales potential than previously targeted, after the agreed $66 billion takeover of Monsanto (MON.N) stirred criticism it might neglect its pharmaceuticals business.

Bayer now expects annual peak sales of more than 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) for stroke prevention pill Xarelto, jointly sold with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), where it had previously seen about 3.5 billion.

For the eye medicine Eylea, jointly developed with Regeneron (REGN.O), it now sees peak sales potential of more than EUR 2.5 billion, up from at least 1.5 billion euros previously.

($1 = 0.8950 euros)

